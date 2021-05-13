JH students get the March honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for March 2021 are 7th grade Mary Putman and Wyatt Bratt, 8th grade Gracie Ammons and Bryan Najera and 9th grade Anna Hamilton and Corben Derryberry.
• Mary Putman is the daughter of Travis and Chealsi Putman.
Mary really enjoys spending her time reading. In the future she plans to attend college and move out of Oklahoma.
• Wyatt Bratt is the son Jason and Michele Bratt.
His hobbies include art. At school he is on the track and football team. In the future he plans to become an artist.
• Gracie Ammons is the daughter of Matt and Dara Ammons.
Her hobbies include hanging out with friends and playing basketball. At school Gracie is on the track and basketball team. She also is part of FCCLA. In the future she plans to attend college and study to become a veterinarian.
• Bryan Najera is the son of Humberto and Rosa Najera. His hobbies include playing basketball and watching TV. At school Bryan is in the band. In the future he plans to become an engineer or a NASCAR driver.
• Anna Hamilton is the daughter of Matt and Joni Hamilton.
Her hobbies include playing cello, baking and reading. At school she is on the basketball, tennis and academic team. In the future she plans to join an orchestra, graduate college and travel to other continents.
• Corben Derryberry is the son of Derel and Abbey Derryberry.
His hobbies include gaming with his friends, playing sports and riding dirt bikes. At school he is on the football and powerlifting team. Corben plans to go to college become an orthopedic surgeon.
