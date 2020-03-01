JH students line up for January honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for January 2020 are 7th grade Keylee Patchell and Case Schaper, 8th grade Bella Herring and Karston Rennie and 9th grade Kimberly Diaz and Creed Edwards.
• Keylee Patchell is the daughter of Ben Patchell and Summer Teel.
She enjoys being outdoors and playing on her phone. At school Keylee is active in softball, basketball, track, cheer and 4-H. Her plans for the future are to become a cosmetologist or a psychiatrist.
• Case Schaper is the son of Luke and Samantha Schaper.
He enjoys working on his family’s ranch, farming and doing woodwork. At school he is on the football and baseball team. In the future Case wants to become a stock contractor.
• Bella Herring is the daughter of Jared and Taylor Martinez.
She enjoys playing basketball and photography. In the future Bella plans to attend college and become a therapist.
• Karston Rennie is the son of Nick and Dana Rennie.
Brett enjoys being outside, playing video games and going to the Rec Center. At school he’s on the basketball, football, track and golf team. In the future he plans to attend college then play a professional sport.
• Kimberly Diaz is the daughter of Pedro Diaz and Fabiola Lizarraga.
She enjoys hanging out with friends. At school Kimberly is on the cross country and track team. Her future plans are to attend college and study zoology.
• Creed Edwards is the son of Jonathan and Heather Edwards.
His hobbies include hanging out with his family and friends, duck hunting and sleeping. At school Creed participates in Prayer Warriors, FCA and is on the baseball team. In the future he plans to attend college, get married, have a few kids and live life.
