JH students make semester honor rolls

Pauls Valley Junior High students from all three grades are right there on the honor rolls for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
9th Grade
• “A” Honor Roll – Gracie Ammons, Kaleb Bailey, Adrian Gonzalez, Brycen Green, Ramon Kennedy, Ian Lamb, Hannah Mitchell, Nevaeh Nunez, Noah Olguin, Payton Peacock, Tanner Perry, Kaitlin Peters, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Ryan Reed, Brookelan Russell, Natalie Shreve, Eddie Sullivan, Lynna Tomlinson and Wyatt Cutter.
• “A-B” Honor Roll – Maci Crouse, Aliviah Dixon, Shelby Dolphay, Jorge Fabela, Makenna French, Jon Grimmett, Isabella Gutierrez, Abbie Hernandez, Isabelle Hicks, Carlos Lira, Cash Maness, Jacob Medina, Bryan Najera, Kaleigh Nunez, Juan Ocampo, Edwin Ortiz, Keylee Patchell, Macy Peck, Maddex Prince, Angel Reyes, Hellen Rosales, Ximena Sanchez-Pina, Case Schaper, Jaida Seabolt, Kimberly Sevilla, Kylan Spencer, Shealyn Thompson, Andrea Valle Guerrero, Maxwell Villeneuve, Hannah Whitehouse and Aris Worden.
8th Grade
• “A” Honor Roll – Katie Elliott, Isaac Green, Nicolas Hardy, Gracy Manning and Lily Ray.
• “A-B” Honor Roll – Eric Cabrera, Jaspur Davis, Ryan Dennis, Amari English, Amahri Jackson, Kadence Johnson, Skeet Jolly, Blake Peacock, Steven Penate, Ellason Rennie, Ian Schmidt, Keagan Scott, Maggie Warren, Tabitha Watson, Trevor Wiley, Jace Wilkerson and Mary Wright.
7th Grade
• “A” Honor Roll – Ledesli Armendariz, Paislye Ashley, Uziel Castillo, Payden Green, JW Harris, Carlhei Johnson, Alexander Lara, Adyson Mars, Phillip Miles, Kash Pickett, Zachary Ray, Marley Rennie and Kate Taylor.
• “A-B” Honor Roll – Avan Butler, Chanel Dickson, Belen Dominguez, Capri Garcia, Kyson Graves, Ty Horn, Hailey Ibrahim, Mora Jacobson, Madelyn Lewis, Cooper Maness, Jarett Norman, Elijah Olguin, L'Rae Pearson, Juliana Quinonez, Brintlee Rose, Jesus Sifuentes Montes, Hope Smith, Tripp Stephens, Walker Wedel and Mady Williams.
