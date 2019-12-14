JH students take monthly honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for November 2019 are 7th grade Keira Readnour and Ryan Reed, 8th grade Ashari Avery and Eli Pickett and 9th grade Callie Babcock and Samuel Smith.
• Keira Readnour is the daughter of Keith and Nikki Readnour.
She enjoys running, hanging out with her friends and spending time with family. At school Keira is on the basketball, track, cross country and cheer team. Her plans for the future are to attend OU with her sister and run cross country.
• Ryan Reed is the son of Rickey and Angie Reed.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and raising his goats. At school he plays football, basketball and baseball. In the future Ryan plans to become a pilot or a car salesman.
• Ashari Avery is the daughter of Teresa Heath.
She enjoys making Tik Toks. At school she’s on the basketball team. In the future Ashari plans to become a realtor.
• Eli Pickett is the son of Kevin and Amber Pickett.
Eli enjoys attending Valley Life youth group, playing video games and making videos for his YouTube channel. At school he’s in the band. In the future he plans to become a filmmaker.
• Callie Babcock is the daughter of Stephen and Erin Babcock.
Her hobbies include painting and writing. At school Callie is on the academic team. Her future plans are to go to college and possibly become a psychologist.
• Samuel Smith is the son of Jason Smith and Jenie Robertson.
His hobbies include drawing, sleeping and watching YouTube. He plans to attend college and graduate with a majoring in engineering.
