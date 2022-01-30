Jotting it down

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“…and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection” [Mr. Twain]
I am so pleased that I did – jot it down, as I began sharing thoughts in the pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat back in late January 2006 and then, in the spring of 2020, just as the COVID challenges were beginning to become more and more apparent, the paper granted me this extra space to share the arts landscape in addition to celebrating the creative application of one’s gifts, to an even broader audience, and one, that was sheltering in “unfamiliar” places.
I hope that as the nation in enduring yet another spike in the virus numbers, that reading this each week will inspire you to take up writing, painting, or simply return to favorite music – I guess that is my attempt to encourage us all to get away from the screens that so dominate our lives.
I really must stop justifying “building my photo library” as a reason to peruse the Facebook landscape, speaking of screens. That is a trend that began over the holidays – so be careful, it can grab you as well. I do have some stunning images.
While surfing around I once again landed on my favorite “go-to” website on all thing’s theater, and that is Playbill.com. I highly recommend that you scan it on occasion, as it also links readers to the worlds of television, streaming and feature film, as well as London’s West End theatre district.
While there, I happened upon a very rare, and current interview with the legendary actress and consummate song stylist, Liza Minnelli. Her perspective was both candid and refreshing, as she certainly is a survivor of a life at the top echelon of the entertainment industry. It was so enjoyable just to hear her sing a few bars of a well-known song. She still has “it.”
If you have a hard time finding the interview at the Playbill site, you can find it on YouTube @ CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley.
It was a doubly good “find” as I then ran across another CBS Sunday Morning interview with Kirsten Dunst, discussing her upcoming film, “The Power of the Dog.” Equally transparent, hearing about her life and career was really not as impactful as were her comments near the end of the interview. She and her family live in Austin, and I will let you discover those reflections.
“There are two things to aim at in life: first, to get what you want; and after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second.” (Logan Smith, 1865-1946)
I am always energized when I can share a streaming representation of an original live stage production.
Such was the case when I was reunited with the play, Act One, written by James Lapine, and presented over Live From Lincoln Center’s streaming location. Based on the book of the same name, the autobiography of theater visionary, Moss Hart, the story revolves around Mr. Hart’s rise from abject poverty in New York City just after the turn of the 20th century to working with the highly successful playwright, George S. Kaufman. The play stars Tony Shalhoub in a variety of roles, most notably, Mr. Hart – and Mr. Kaufman.
The story line is, at times, achingly hard to experience, and then, with relief as the goal, it quickly moves to light comedy, a true ‘interpretation’ of the original book.
Please pay particular attention to the stage setting, a remarkable engineering achievement for such a small space. The benefit to us, however, is that we can enjoy all of its nuances even over the flat screen as the action flows like a film.
The creation won the Tony Award that season for outstanding scenic design for a play for Beowulf Boritt – and that was well deserved. For a most interesting look at contemporary scenic design, that also features Mr. Boritt, go to YouTube and enter American Theatre Wing’s: Working in the Theatre: (Season)# 37. Quite good.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
