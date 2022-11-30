Junior high names September students

The September 2022 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Junior High are 9th grade Ethan Bradley and Katie Elliott, 8th grade Jarett Norman and Mallory Carter and 7th grade Karsen Prince and Lily Tucker.
• Ethan Bradley is a freshman, and he is the son of Tim Bradley. He has one sister named Libby, and Sue is the name of his grandmother, plus four dogs and one cat. Ethan’s hobbies are to play video games, and he also does wrestling as an extracurricular activity.
His biggest life goal is to fix cars and he plans to be famous in the future. A fun fact about him, that most people don’t know, is that he likes to buff cars. His favorite subject in school is math, and the reason he feels he was picked for student of the month is because he’s kind and helpful, while also being a very hard worker.
• Katie Eliott is a freshman, and her parents are Steve and Melissa Eliott. Her siblings' names are Stevie, Macey, and Julie Eliott, with pets named Aussie, Sammy, and Kiwi.
Her hobbies are sports and crafts, her extracurricular activities are basketball, golf, band, and academic team. Her favorite subject in school is science. Her biggest life goal is to become a doctor, her plans for the future are to go to college and medical school to become a long-term rehabilitation doctor.
• Jarett Norman is in the 8th grade, and his parents are Justin and Dusty Norman. He has one cat named Tink, two dogs, Mily and Tuker, and one snake named Oscar. Jarett’s hobbies are helping his grandpa with his farm, gaming, and going to the gym. His extracurricular activities include fishing club and football.
His biggest life goal is to help those in need. Jarett’s plans for the future are to become an anesthesiologist and to join the Air Force. His favorite school subject is math. A fun fact about him is that he is good at drawing. He feels like the reason for being selected ‘Student of the Month’ is because of how nice and helpful he is.
• Mallory Carter’s parents are Jason Wood and Maranda Carter. Her siblings' names are Cayden Wood, Landon Wood, and Madison Wood. She has three dogs and one cat – Khloe, Axell, Patches, and Scout. Her hobbies are softball and basketball, and her extracurricular activities are sports, including softball and basketball. Her favorite subject in school is Algebra 1.
Her biggest life goal is to play college softball for OU. A fun fact about her is that she plays year-round tournament softball. Mallory feels like the reason for being picked as student of the month is because she is a people person and tries to be helpful.
• Karsen Prince is the son of Braden and Micah Prince and Benett Prince. As a 7th grader he plays football, basketball, and track. His hobbies include playing video games and sports. He has four dogs and six puppies. A fun fact most people don’t know about him is that he has six puppies. His favorite school subject is math.
His biggest life goal is to go to college, and his plan for the future is to play college basketball. Karsen believes that his reason for being student of the month is because he is a good student.
• Lily Tucker is in the 7th grade. Her parents are Sally and Mitch Tucker. Lily has two younger sisters Betsy and Annie. She has two dogs named Arnie and Birdie, she even has a fish. Her hobbies are playing basketball, tennis, softball, cheering on the panthers, and playing in the band. Sports are her extra-curricular activities. Her favorite subject in school is math.
Her plans for the future are to get good grades and to go to college. Lily's biggest life goal is to become a physical therapist. A fun fact about lily that people do not really know about her, is that her fish is named Stitch. Lily believes the reason for being selected Student of The Month is she tries to be helpful and is a very good student.
