Junior high six get monthly honor

The October 2022 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Junior High are ninth-graders Ryan Dennis and Maggie Warren, eighth-graders Audrina Hernandez and Avery Cates and seventh-graders Kalyn Olguin and Ryker Frazier.
• Maggie Warren is in the ninth grade, and is the child of Cricket and Todd Warren, and the sister of Mathew Warren. At home she has many pets, including four dogs and a hedgehog.
In school, her favorite subject is math. Her extra-school activities are pom and band. Maggie’s biggest life goal is to become a professional dancer. In Maggie’s future, she wants to attend USC in California and double major in dance and criminal justice.
Maggie’s hobbies include crafts, crochet, and cooking. A fun fact about Maggie that most people don’t know is that she has been dancing for over 12 years!
Maggie’s personal opinion of why she got student of the month is because she is helpful and looks out for others.
• Ryan Dennis is in the ninth grade. He is the son of Rebecca and Johnnie Dennis and has one dog named Willy. In school, his favorite part is lunch time. His extracurricular activities are football and baseball.
His plan for the future is to make a lot of money. His biggest life goal is to have fun and his hobby is watching TV.
A fun fact about Ryan that most people don’t know is his favorite color is purple. He was pleasantly surprised to be selected student of the month.
• Audrina Hernandez is an eighth-grader. Her siblings are Bryan and Ilsia Hernandez. Her pets are Myra and Earl. Audrina’s hobby is practicing her music. Her extracurricular activity is band.
Her biggest life goal is to own a bunch of cabs and her plan for the future is to go back to California as soon as she graduates. Audrina’s favorite school subject is band because that's what she enjoys doing. A fun fact about her is that she played soccer when she was eight.
In her opinion, her reason for being picked as student of the month is she is friendly to her classmates.
• Avery Cates is in the eighth grade. He is the child of Crystal Deviney and Tyler Cates. His siblings include Abbie Montgomery, and Alexus Cates.
Avery’s hobbies are video games and working out. His extracurricular activities are basketball and football. His biggest life goal and his plan for the future is to go D1 in basketball. His favorite school subject is math. A fun fact about Avery is that he is a cowboy.
In his opinion he got picked because he is an all-around great student.
• Kalyn Olguin is in the seventh grade. She has three siblings – Kortney, Noah, and Alexus. Kalyn’s hobby is playing basketball and her extracurricular activity is also basketball. Kalyn’s biggest goal in life is to get to the WNBA one day. A plan for the future is to become a flight attendant.
One fun fact about her that most people do not know is she has a piece of her tongue missing. One of Kalyn’s favorite subjects in school is sports.
Finally, her reason for being picked as student of the month is, “I am quiet, and I listen in class.”
• Ryker Frazier is in the seventh grade. He is the son of Jarrad Frazier and Lindsay Frazier. His siblings are Barron, Hollyn, Merritt, and Lily Frazier. Ryker has two dogs, Woody and Buzz. His hobbies are basketball and videogames. His extracurricular activities are football, basketball, and baseball.
His biggest life goal is to be successful and play college basketball. Ryker enjoys fishing as much as his favorite math subject, math. In his opinion, he was picked for student of the month because of his good behavior.
