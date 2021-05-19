Junior high students get April nod

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for April 2021 are 7th grade Keagan Scott and Jake Hamilton, 8th grade Kenzi Readnour and Dustin Dollar and 9th Arely Rojas and Jase Ford.
• Keagan Scott is the daughter of Chris and Toni Scott.
Her hobbies include 4-H, her show goats and sports. At school she participates in 4-H, golf, softball and stuco. Her plan is to go to college to be a marine biologist.
• Jake Hamilton is the son of Marcus and Valerie Hamilton.
His hobbies include fishing and riding dirt bikes. At school he is on the football and baseball team. In the future he plans to attend vo-tech and become a welder.
• Kenzi Readnour is the daughter of Keith and Nikki Readnour.
Her hobbies include baking, running and hanging out with friends. At school Kenzi is on the track, cross country, basketball and cheer team. In the future she plans to get scholarships for running and become a dental assistant or an orthodontist.
• Dustin Dollar is the son of Lesa Dollar.
His hobbies include playing video games, baseball, football and watching TV. At school Dustin plays football and archery. In the future he plans to join the army, get a house and a job.
• Arely Rojas is the daughter of Ramon and Francesca Rojas.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, running track and cheer. At school she is on the basketball, track and cheer team. In the future she plans to become a cosmetologist.
• Brandon Chen is the son of Lan Cao.
His hobbies include playing video games and eating. At school he is on the basketball team. Brandon has no plans for the future yet.
