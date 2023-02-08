Junior high students get monthly nod

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for November 2022 are 9th grade Isaac Green and Matilyn Fishback, 8th grade Marshall Edwards and Paislye Ashley and 7th grade Braydn Boney and Rylee Holloway.
• Isaac Green is the son of Mark and Angela Green. Isaac has 2 dogs, Sparky and Lola. Some of Isaac’s hobbies include playing video games and messing around with his dogs. Isaac’s extra-school activities are sports (cross-country and tennis), band, and academic team.
One of his biggest goals in life is to invent a cool machine. Isaac's plan for the future is to become an engineer, and his favorite subject in school is science.
A fun fact about Isaac that most people do not know is, “he is not the sharpest tool in the shed.” Isaac believes that the reason he is student of the month is because he says he “tricked enough teachers.”
• Mati Fishback is the daughter of Jill and Madison Fishback and has a sister named Mackenzie. Mati has two dogs and one cat. Her hobbies are sports and traveling. Her extracurricular activities are basketball, softball, and track. Her favorite school subject is science.
A fun fact about her is that she did not start playing basketball until 5th grade and now it is her favorite sport. Her biggest life goal is to pursue happiness in whatever she does. Her plans for the future are to go to college and become a doctor.
Mati’s reason for being picked student of the month is that she tries her best in everything.
•Marshall Edwards is the son of Heather and Jonathan Edwards and he has one brother, Creed. He has 10 pets: Brie, Walker, Baxter, Winston, Murpy, Houdini, Sassy, Luie, Sally, and Scarlett.
Marshall is in the 8th grade, but he already has big plans to be a millionaire in the future. Marshall enjoys playing video games, student council, fishing club, football, and prayer warriors.
His favorite subject is history, and a fact no one knows about him is that he likes to read Harry Potter. Marshall believes that he is student of the month because he is kind to everyone around him.
• Paislye Ashley is in the 8th grade, and is the daughter of Roger and Mindy Ashley. She is the sister to Maveric and Jett Ashley. Her pets include her two dogs, Dolly and Dixie. Paislye’s life goal is to travel to China or Cambodia and do mission work.
Her plan for the future is to become a lawyer, and science is her favorite school subject. She likes baking and playing AAU basketball. Her extracurricular activities are cheer, basketball, and tennis.
A fun fact about Paislye is that she is double-jointed in her thumbs. In her opinion, the reason for being selected student of the month is that she listens to her teachers.
• Braydn Boney is a 7th grader at PVJH and his family members are Amber, Bryan, Sadie, and Tericy.
His reasoning for being picked as student of the month is for being kind. Math is his favorite subject in school and athletics are his hobbies. Sports are also involved in his extra-school activities.
A fun fact that most people don’t know is he has had a lot of cavities.
• Rylee Holloway is in the 7th grade and is the daughter of Tom and Laura Holloway. She is an only child and she has one dog named Arlo, one cat named June and a whole bunch of chickens.
Her hobbies are drawing and showing chickens. Her extra-school activity is the academic team. Her biggest life goal is to go to college, her plans for the future are to go to taxidermy school.
Her favorite subject is geography, and a fun fact about her is she has an osteology collection. In her opinion her reason for being picked is because she tries her best at everything she does.
