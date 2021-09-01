Just a few notes on history

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts ]Thou?
Creativitysquared
#813
Across the pond: Some affirming news – After taking some much-needed time off, I received an E-note from Fiona at Carne Golf Links, and after a year-long challenge to bring the Irish PGA Golf Championship to its successful conclusion, her reflections were more than favorable, they were filled with appreciation and hope.
So pleased for the team on and around the links in Western Ireland.
Here is the first of three highlight summaries, the next two weeks will include one with a fun and a special twist, and then, what lies ahead, for story-telling.
Creativity almost as much as championship golf was certainly on display. Fiona begins: “The weather gods were good to us on the Wednesday for the Pro-Am, and we had many local celebrities joining us . . . in glorious sunshine. (Tournament-Day One): Thursday was also a wonderful day weather wise which added to the holiday feeling, with outside dining and marquees . . . Friday (Tournament-Day Two): However, true to form, the West of Ireland weather had the last laugh with incoming rain …morphing into wind and rain for the final round on Saturday. However, all participants fell in love with the course, despite the weather, and it ended in a dramatic climax with David Higgins stealing a match and winning by one point.”
This has always been a story that is much more than one of championship golf, it is about the power of one local community’s vision, and how they rallied in the most difficult of times to see something through that will benefit them today, and more importantly, tomorrow.
“Work and play are words used to describe the same thing under different conditions.” (Mark Twain – quoted in More Maxims of Mark (11927, edited by M. Johnson)
Liner notes: I have been expanding my home music library, and the real enjoyment has been discovering old CDs at garage sales, thrift stores and some retail outlets that are trying to clean out their inventory – with finality, and that is sad, as the streaming world continues to expand. What you don’t receive through the new electronic formats, (and without a great deal of digging,) are the truly impressive liner notes that once accompanied vinyl records, (and then, skipping a generation of recordings, with the eight-track and cassette,) returned with these CD’s, and thankfully.
Three recent acquisitions – Miles Davis, Mel Torme and Simon and Garfunke – yes, from my dad, I learned to enjoy all genres of music, their detailed recording notes are impressive. For any writer, where one’s word limit is a way of life, reading these reflections is like earning a master’s degree in an art form that emphasizes brevity, color and rhythms.
Of the three, Rex Reed’s, (writing for the New York Observer at the time), analysis of Mel Torme’s styling is the most impressive. A sample: “Mel can dissect creamy ballads with a hushed, reverent intensity that makes you feel like you’re in church, then with a shuffle ball chain, crash-dive into a fractiously swinging tempo that can knock the argyles right out of your saddle oxfords.”
That’s my Will, Rogers: “Will Rogers Is Puzzled Over All This Inflation: Beverly Hills, Cal., Sept. 1. (1933): – We got a little shot of inflation coming along now in a few weeks, and a lot of us dumb ones are trying to find out just what it is, just where it attacks you, and how. All you can learn about it is 'money will be cheaper.' Cheaper than what? If a dollar is worth only 10 cents how are you going to get your clutches on it any easier than now. Unless they give it away, I can’t see where it is going to be any big help to everybody. Now I am only asking questions, I don’t want ‘em answered . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
Igniting, just off stage left: We are only a few days out from the re-opening of the Broadway community, and equally important, the businesses around the theatres that will see increased customer traffic. The Playbill website lists the non-gastronomic opening nights.
Enjoy the last holiday weekend of summer coming up. Safe travels.
Connections made, locally inspired in our towns, since 1/06.
See you at the local newsstand.
God Bless America, and all those who protect and serve her – permitting the shows to go on.
