Just a few tidbits - revisted

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#803
My wife’s favorite columns are when I cover a number of topics, and since I have not done that in a while, let’s see how what materializes. PS. “Happy belated Father’s Day, fellow sojourners.”
First up: Did you know that Sir Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys fame were born the same week, just two days apart, in June 1942? How is that for a start to music history!
That’s my Will, Rogers: “Rogers Thinks Baruch Knows A Thing Or Two: Hollywood, Cal., June 22, (1934): What’s this I read in the papers today about Barney Baruch quitting Wall Street and starting writing? That’s what I call leaving a business when you are at the top. He knew more about it (and everything else) than anybody. But just think of the novelty of a man being in the writing game that knows what he is talking about. . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
Enter stage left: I had mentioned the reopening of the famed New York City location, The Drama Book Shop and as the Broadway community is concurrently coming out of their hibernation, I want to encourage you to visit the Theatre Mania website and gaze upon the book shop’s new location with its “historic” and most original art. Here is just a teaser:
“The first thing shoppers see as they walk in is the Bookworm Sculpture, which flies over the entire store and exists as a timeline of theatrical literature from prehistory to the present day. Made up of 2,400 books, scripts, and scores, the work is 140 feet long and weighs 3,500 pounds, and was fabricated by Hudson Scenic Studios, with each book placed around a steel armature. The included titles span 2,490 years of publishing and are in chronological order, with the most recent texts swirling down and onto a banquette near the front. The octagonal banquette is inspired by a similar piece that was seen in the 1940 film 'The Shop Around the Corner.'”
“Books are not dead things, but do contain a potency of life . . . as active as that soul was whose progeny they are; nay, they do preserve as in a vial the purest extraction of that living intellect that bred them.” [John Milton, 1608-1674]
Live, from River City: Let me reset the stage, sorry no pun intended. You’ll enjoy the book “But He Doesn’t Know The Territory” written by Meredith Willson chronicling his multi-year challenge to mount the original production of “The Music Man.”
With the (pending) opening next February of the Broadway revival, I thought it would be timely to chronicle its development alongside excerpts from the Willson book. Although any separations/additions to his original 1956/57 script, co-authored by Franklin Lacey, to the 2022 edition, have yet to be revealed, the creative process remains the same, a daunting proposition and not for the faint of heart.
The first seven chapters of Mr. Willson’s book are a humorous and at times, rowdy, series of many a false start with the musical’s book, music and most importantly, trying to secure just the right producer who would bring it, finally, to the New York stage. Mr. Willson begins chapter eight with the following – as ever, the great summarizer:
“I had finished writing the play again and started changing it again. At least I hadn’t started with Act One, Scene One for quite a while, now. But I’d redo a weak scene, and that would upset a former scene-or a later one- and after while the cutting and pasting and arrows signs made me start a whole new version anyway. I realized in reading over this account thus far, it sounds as though I had planned to write thirty or forty drafts, each one to be an improvement till the job was done-as you make a cigar, a wrapper at a time. Nothing could have been further from my mind. I assure you that I thought every draft I finished was a whole cigar. Every one.”
EFA’s Town: A reopening story, with a twist. Matilda–The Musical, presented by Theatre Squared, (T2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas is “A riotously acclaimed, five-time Tony Award winner…” and T2 is partnering with the Fayetteville Public Library where they will actually stage the work.
From the head to the pen of Mark Twain: “The average American girl possesses the valuable qualities of naturalness, honesty, and inoffensive straightforwardness; she is nearly barren of troublesome conventions and artificialities; . . .and one is acquainted with her and on the pleasantness terms with her before he knows how it came about.” (The American Claimant)
. . . next on the te[e]xt: With so much going on with the good folks at Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland readying for the playing of the Irish PGA Championship in early August, I promised them that I would share a few additional tidbits.
In part: “We are also making enquiries in regards to televising the event, or parts of it, on the Irish language TV station here…in the heart of the Erris Gaeltacht region where the Irish language is still spoken, such regions are now in the minority in Ireland and have special protective measures for the Irish language . . . “ More in two weeks.
Connections made, locally inspired in our town, since 1/'06.
See you in the local paper.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
