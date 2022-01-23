Just a nose twitch away

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mr. Twain]
Yep, a tad more sheltering in place of late, even here in Texas, as we have been avoiding large gatherings and when we do get out, masks up.
I have a theory, that as long as we must live with spikes as new variants spring up, we might as well embrace new and creative ways of scheduling our time. When they hit, and they will, returning to what got us safely, (hopefully) through the 2020-2021 period will serve us well, again – but with a bit of magic thrown in.
One of the areas that I have been enjoying is catching up with the situation comedies that brought us from “I Love Lucy” to the period of the Norman Lear era and his “All in the Family,” “Maude” and other more edgy programs.
My wife’s favorite ‘bridge’ program is “Bewitched” starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, Dick York as her husband, Darrin, and the multi-Oscar nominated actress, Agnes Moorehead as Endora, Samantha’s mother, surrounded by a stellar group of supporting players, among them Marion Loren and Paul Lynd.
The challenges were, and remain even to this day: One: how do we tell a complete story, with fully realized characterizations, in about 21 minutes, commercials not included? Secondly: How many more encounters with Samantha’s powers will dear Mrs. Kravitz, Samantha and Daren’s nosy next-door neighbor, and Larry Tate, Darrin’s boss, have to experience and then must convince their spouses that what they had seen was real, before that conceit is exhausted?
Today, one grows a bit weary of it all when it can be watched non-stop from the first episode through the final, and I am not certain I have that attention span to travel back in time much further.
In the '60s, when it was all so new, you really couldn’t wait to see what technological marvel they would come up with each week. I miss those days.
I also am saddened by the reality of late that the men and women who were a part of that period are slowly beginning to leave our stages and screens.
Betty White, Bob Saget and most recently, Dwayne Hickman who starred, along with a relative unknown @ that time, Bob Denver, in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Mr. Denver would achieve fame with “Gilligan’s Island” a few years later. Thanks for the memories and for the streaming that brings them home again.
When you tire of “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “I Love Lucy,” check out the above titles. Apart from the technology, you could see how the portrayal of certain topics became more comfortable for their producers. For example, when Samantha becomes pregnant, they were actually able to use the word and yet, when one of the leading couples on the same show had a child, they never referred to it by its name, it was just, “our baby” and it was already six to eight months old.
An odd period, yet moving in a more progressive way – and with great gusto.
Speaking of “I Love Lucy,” I have not seen the new bio-film, “Being the Ricardos.” A week in the life of the iconic couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, looks to be intriguing, but I simply can’t (yet) get past Nicole Kidman’s transformation into Ms. Ball. She recently won the Golden Globe for her performance.
Speaking of the Golden Globes: The “controversial” 2022 ceremonies were conducted as a small private event free from the traditional “red carpet” and televised festivities, comments and clips. Will there be similar repercussions at the Oscar telecast in March? In today’s world, one never knows.
Update from “The Big Apple”: Productions along Broadway are shutting down according to COVID spiking updates, and the few shows that I followed this past week will not resume again until April 2022. I can only imagine that the challenges are staggering.
Next week: Back to our music’s future – relistening and savoring CDs in a new way.
Be safe out there, yet again.
Back to the movies, maybe – yet slowly and masked up, in our town.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? – Year Two)
