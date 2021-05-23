Just awakening - slowly

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
I have just returned from a lengthy stay visiting family in central Illinois, my first major trip there since November of 2019, and upon reflection, (and over the nearly 1,700 miles behind the wheel, one has plenty of time to contemplate), I am going to take leave from my normal format this week to share the impact of the creative application of personal gifts as our cities begin to reemerge from the virus year challenges.
The brief time that I was able to spend with my great-niece who is in junior high school was most interesting as she seems to be (maturely) accepting her mandated two-week on campus, two-week at home study schedule.
She is fortunate in that her father is able to stay with her and guide that online education as her mother works out of the home.
But what I found most enlightening was how she was most keen on the fact that student friends were (apparently) not embracing the at-home study routines and were simply “watching television” and not participating as they should. Most perceptive for a 12-year-old.
I simply reinforced with her, and obviously, her parents have done this as well, on how this past year will make her a much stronger and a more accepting woman of the challenges that she will inevitably face in her life. She does not realize it now, but she will.
I may place the following in a frame for her to hang next to her computer:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat”
Theodore Roosevelt, President of the United States.
The second major observation came as I interacted with a number of small and large retail and restaurant businesses, normal in any extended travel scenario, and what was most glaring was the lack of merchandise on the shelves, and how the current employees seemed tired and simply worn out.
However, through all of the challenges they face, they were helpful, courteous – and appreciative. It was as if they were sharing with a member of their family, who understood what had transpired, and what was evolving right in front of them, and needed no further explanation.
With the number of job losses coinciding with the seemingly endless call for people to return to work, the creative manner by which these businesses continued to find a way to stay open remains inspiring.
It is my feeling that those that are on the human resource management side of the business equation will continue to find ways to reward those who have stuck it out through it all over the past year. That will take some creative thought, and when our nation is called on, it comes through.
These businesses are in good hands, and it is only going to be a positive trend for our future.
“First Curtains”: Let’s look at some additional positive signs, and this time, they arrive, and on stage, as our public entertainments are going to be re-emerging from the virus year. I received news that this coming September the 14th, three of Broadways most enduring successes, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked are all going to be celebrating “opening nights,” again.
I have also learned that two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will be starring in a new edition of the musical hit, Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London. That run begins on July 23rd with an August 4th opening. It will run through October 17th of this year.
Ms. Foster is also slated to open early next winter in the long-anticipated revival of The Music Man starring opposite Hugh Jackman.
Next week: Rounding out my summer theatre journey, and a must read, and I am just into the first 100 pages, that’s how sure I am of my recommendation.
Remember, there is always an opening night – somewhere – I am just happy some of them are in America.
Enjoy being with you in the “E” paper.
Stay engaged, and support live performance opportunities when you can.
t A S
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.