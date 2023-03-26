Just off stage - west

By Tim Smith
This is the time of the year when our thoughts begin to look toward the summer holidays, and a traditional focus here has been to remind you, in preparing those travel plans, that wherever you end up, a community theatre, outdoor theatre or summer theatre program is waiting for you to enjoy a performance.
I was curious, so used the search function on my phone to locate the number of (community) theatres in our home area of North Texas and it listed 19.
That is a sizable cultural and economic impact.
This past week, I met, via Zoom, with the management/production team of Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), in Chino, CA for their regular operations update and before reviewing some of those highlights, and since it has been a while, just a quick reminder of CCT’s impact.
The theatre was launched in 1984, and I had the honor of serving on its early board of directors, and was able to perform in and then direct one of those initial productions.
I have remained closely tied to its team, especially its founders, and as career obligations took us to Texas, Oklahoma and then back to Texas, they have only grown stronger as I can clearly see how the “CCT Formula” – my term, can, and has worked in other communities.
Their level of commitment to Chino and the Inland Empire of Southern California is a model for the rest of the nation as showcased by their exemplary commitment negotiating through the Covid period.
Apart from the main stage productions, their children’s theatre program is second to none.
Please visit their website or Facebook, especially if your plans take you to that area of California.
From the meeting the other evening, I was particularly impressed by the following:
1] Season tickets are selling well.
2]. They have initiated “Talk Backs” which permit audience members to ask questions of the cast and crew of their production.
3]. The consideration of using QR coding for marketing, advertising, and as a cost saving measure in the printing of programs.
4]. They currently have four productions at some level of rehearsal for future slots, and that does not include the current children’s production, “live and on stage” @ the 7th Street Theatre.
Creative service to the community, well done.
See you, at the theatre.
Curtains up!
