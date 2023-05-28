. . . just trying to keep up!

By Tim Smith
I’m finding it even more stimulating than normal sharing with you as so much is going on in the wacky world of entertainment, especially on New York City’s stages, and “down-stream.”
“Broadway is 3,000 miles long” and what transpires today, will eventually reverberate across the nation’s performance venues.
The major news story impacting the industry, and as reported in the Democrat’s Wednesday newsstand edition, is that the strike that had been called by the Writer’s Guild of America, (WGA), on May 2, 2023, will now impact the telecast of the upcoming Tony Awards, scheduled for June 11th in New York City.
The awards will be showcased in a non-scripted format, and that may, or may not be recognizable to the general viewing audience.
The WGA story first broke on May 12th, and I have been following its progress, or lack thereof, ever since.
While we are ‘trying’ to sleep, the climate along the “Street of Dreams,” Broadway and its 43 member theatres, has been anything but restful.
As of May 21st, the news out of New York is that the awards will go on, with the WGA agreeing not to demonstrate against the telecast due to concessions agreed upon.
We still have over three weeks to go, and therefore anything can happen – begging the question: “Will the show go on?”
Footnote: Prior to sending this to the paper, I checked the Playbill.com website and it indicated that from May 28 through July 9, some 20 productions, both on and off-Broadway will be closing.
The show will go on in Chino, California: The monthly CCT/CCCT Update: Summer programming at Chino Community Children’s Theatre, Chino, CA is in the planning stages, and this year, area students will be able to enroll and then enjoy performing in: The Great Chino Bake Off: A Sugar & Butter Kind of Summer! June 19-23rd / Ages 6-14 are eligible to participate. A “back to the future” experience for sure.
Essentially Ellington: We hear so much today about how young people are simply not receiving arts education commensurate with their overall personal development, and the following will hopefully shed some encouraging and much brighter light settling those concerns.
I seldom reference a great deal of information from a single source, yet in this case, I invite you to travel to Wikipedia and read the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival citation, and then, after reading, please visit YouTube and enjoy some of these masterful performances from today’s finest young high school musicians.
It will do your heart good, trust me.
Like the Broadway quote above, you will be hearing these talents in orchestras, ensembles, and as solo artists – around the world – in the years to come.
Where ARTS Thou? The @ home edition
Content, Create, Connect
For MES/CDS
TAS – May 28, 2023
