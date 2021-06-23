Justice, equity and a good path

Today’s culture has devastated our society’s moral thermometer. The consequences have been dramatic on our society. Just look at the past year and each of us individually.
“Then you will understand righteousness and justice, Equity and every good path.” (Proverbs 2:9)
God shows us how to distinguish right from wrong and how to make the right decision every time.
We know the character of God through His Word. The Bible tells us what is true, whether or not we like what it says.
We can know the truth by looking at how God interacts with us. God is truth and gives us a way to determine what is fake in our lives.
Once we encounter God’s truth, we will recognize the truth in every circumstance.
God’s truth is universal. It applies to everyone. If it does not apply to everyone, it is not true. It is an opinion.
It is unchanging. It will not be moved by a group of people or by what is popular. What is sin 2,000 years ago is still sin today, and it will still be sin 4,000 years from today.
The choice is ours. Whose justice? Whose morality? Whose community? Whose family? Whose values?
That is our choice every day. Today, our society gives us options for discovering the truth: We can choose to base our morality on what we think, what other people think, or what God thinks.
Our choice will determine how we live, how we love, and our future. But it is our choice.
What will you choose today?
“Heavenly Father, You have given me the opportunity of choice. My choice is to choose Your way and live my life following You. You have promises, provisions, love, grace, and mercy. I will not be foolish and ignore Your Words of truth. I will not be a fool. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.