Kansas State grad comes from Maysville

More than 1,400 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020, including one from Maysville in Garvin County.
Regan Headrick graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services earning Cum Laude honors.
The graduates are from 87 Kansas counties, 39 states and 32 countries.
The university awarded 1,139 bachelor's degrees, 229 master's degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
For outstanding academic performance, 209 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 64 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 67 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 78 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
•••
The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester.
Among those named on the Dean's List is Mikayla Mullen of Maysville.
Recognition on the Dean's List or as a Presidential Scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.
Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.
