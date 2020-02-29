Dear Editor,
It astounds us the amount of trash that educated American people throw on the highway right of way.
We own over two miles of road right of way and it is impossible to keep the trash picked up. There are not enough hours in the day to keep it picked up. We cannot afford to hire someone.
The signs that people post like “Don't lay that trash on Oklahoma” and “Give a Hoot, don't pollute” just does not mean anything to those that are throwing out trash continually.
We would be real pleased if the farmers would secure their net wrap from their round bales and feed sacks. It is all over the right of way very few hundred feed.
All of this is an eyesore.
Also the plastic bags, cups, boxes, etc., blow over into our field and hang into our field and hang in trees and on our fences.
In the summer time right after our lawn has been freshly mowed and edged and by the time we put our lawnmower up someone has thrown some trash in our driveway!
It would be nice is someone would adopt a highway in this area and keep the trash picked up. We would furnish bags for this project.
Also, we have noticed a Walmart employee picking up trash in the field adjoining the Walmart store.
We have a Memorial Corner and before we can mow we have to pick up the trash, which amounts to a 30-gallon trash bag full. It is a lot of unnecessary work.
Please, Oklahomans place your trash in a trash receptacle and also keep your trash on the back of your pickup secured until you get some place to dispose it in a proper place.
Gayla Ezzell
Elmore City
