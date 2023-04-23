Sometimes the directions God gives us seem to be arbitrary and unfair, especially in a culture lacking clear boundaries of right and wrong.
“If you love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever.” John 14:15-16
We find ourselves thinking things like, we should get to decide how much of the truth we tell at work or when to forgive a friend or family member. We are adults, and rules do not apply to us.
God wants to give us a new perspective on commands and obedience. His ways are often the opposite of our ways, and the Bible verse for today clearly says, If you love Me, keep My commandments.
“And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes.” Deuteronomy 6:6–8
God not only gave His people a set of rules for living, but He also gave them instructions about how to remember His words.
“You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.” Deuteronomy 6:5
This Bible verse contains the greatest commandment and offers some practical house rules.
The context of this Bible verse is the law of God and how it should be the subject of continual meditation, conversation, and obedience.
The home was to be a training center for faith in God and the importance of His commands for healthy living, with parents modeling and teaching these truths to their children throughout the day.
The Bible verses above illustrate the answer from God: the more integrated spiritual practices become in our daily lives, the less we have to worry about remembering them.
If we settle for reading the Bible once a week, we will need more reminders, but if our lifestyle revolves around the Word, each day will be filled with teachable moments.
We can talk about His provision when we sit down for a meal and ask God to protect us throughout the day.
We can start by talking to God about our day as we go to bed and be ready to thank God for a new day when we wake up.
Remembering what is the most important in your life starts with spending time in the Word of God and making intentional decisions to obey what you read.
Those under your roof and others watching should know God is the central presence in your home. As you help recognize God and how much He cares about daily moments in our lives, you will remember how much His guidance matters to you.
How do you remember the things God wants you to do today?
“Heavenly Father, the most important in my life starts with my spending time in Your Word and making intentional decisions to obey what I read. I know You have all wisdom and knowledge for me to live a wholesome life. To walk in Your freedom, I must read and obey so Your peace will lead me. Thank You, Father, for giving me all that I need in Jesus. In His name, Amen.”
