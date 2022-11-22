Too often, when we pray, we will ask God for something once, maybe twice. Then if He does not answer, we will give up and say, "Well, it must not be."
“So I say to you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” (Luke 11:9-10)
Jesus was saying, in effect, "Keep praying and do not give up."
Jesus told a story in Luke's Gospel showing the importance of constant prayer. A man goes to his friend's house at midnight and asks to borrow some bread for his guest who just arrived from out of town.
In those days, family members did not have rooms, and they all would sleep in a single room. When everyone turned in for the night, they wanted it quiet. So when someone starts banging on the door at midnight, the man of the house wants to avoid answering the door.
Yet because of his friend's persistent knocking, he eventually opens the door and gives his friend what he asked.
The words ask, seek, and knock Jesus used in today's Bible verses indicate an ascending intensity. When we ask, we realize our need and ask God for help.
The next word, seek, denotes asking plus action, which involves effort.
Last, the word knock implies asking plus action plus persevering. It is the idea of pounding on a closed door and showing we are not taking no for an answer.
We will see more answers to our prayers if we pray like this.
We can confidently approach God, knowing that a good Father wants good things for His children.
Prayer is an opportunity to speak to your awesome, incredible Creator. What are you waiting on?
“Heavenly Father, I know You are my good Father who loves and cares for me. As I take Your Word and it becomes rooted within me, I will not take no for an answer. All Your promises are yes and amen according to Your Word. I will not be the fool who ignores Your instruction, but I will be a doer of Your Word indeed. Thank You for such love for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
