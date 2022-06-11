Keep summer meds stored safely

The PASS Coalition would like to remind you that safely storing your prescription medication should always be a number one priority, especially when traveling.
So this summer as you hit the road remember these safe storing tips.
Always keep prescriptions properly labeled, never store prescription medications unlabeled.
Always keep prescriptions locked away.
Prescription medications that are unlabeled and not properly locked away can pose a potentially deadly danger to children, pets and others around you.
They could be mistaken for other medication or candy in the case of children and pets. Vacations should be full of fun so keep yourself and your family safe this summer season.
The PASS Coalition is here to support Garvin County efforts to teach the community about the dangers of substance use.
If you have questions or would like to get involved at a community level, please reach out. Find us on Facebook @PASSdrugfree for more information on substance use prevention and to see what we are doing in Garvin County.
The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S. Main Street in Lindsay at noon. Come to a meeting for a free lunch and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community!
For more information, email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.
