Keep your Halloween 'spooktacular' and safe

(Courtesy of the PASS Prevention Coalition in Garvin County)
As Halloween approaches it is extremely important that Garvin County residents who use medical marijuana, especially edible products, lock those products up and out of sight.
This will ensure that family members, especially children, or visitors are protected from accidental poisoning while in the home.
Marijuana edibles can cause severe side effects in a young child because of their high concentration and the low body weight of children.
It is important that we treat medical marijuana the same as we do prescription drugs.
If a child mistakes a package of cannabis edibles for candy, it is highly likely that child will end up hospitalized until the threat associated with ingesting the THC products is out of their system.
If the edible comes in candy-like packaging, take it out and put it in a childproof medicine bottle. This may be enough to deter a child from consuming the product.
You may ask, “What are safeguards that can be adopted to protect my children from accidentally consuming marijuana gummies or other edibles, while trick or treating?”
Parents, always inspect the candy your child receives for any unusual markings, make sure the candy received is sealed, do not allow them to consume candy while out, and if any candy is open, you should immediately throw it away.
If you ever suspect that your child has consumed edibles containing THC, call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information Hotline immediately, at 1-800-222-1222.
Do not wait until symptoms of accidental poisoning occur. The Hotline attendants can assist you with any concerns you may have and instruct you on next steps.
The PASS Prevention Coalition recommends keeping the Hotline number on your refrigerator for quick access.
The PASS Prevention Coalition would like to wish you a safe, fun, and “spooktacular” Halloween!
For more information about the dangers of marijuana misuse, visit samhsa.gov/marijuana. Contact PASS at PASSdrugfree@gmail.com or follow PASS on Facebook @PASSdrugfree.
(Funded by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.)
