Keeping it safe on 'wreath' day

Wearing masks and socially distancing are a couple of big additions to this year's Wreaths Across America campaign.
The Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, is the foundation behind all the organizations efforts. Throughout the year, local volunteers have been tirelessly working to make certain that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays.
However, the challenge was doing so in a way that is consistent with safety and in compliance with COVID-19 recommendations and mandates.
To insure the continuance of this year’s program at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood, set for noon Saturday, Dec. 19, anyone participating is asked to wear masks and socially distance because of the pandemic.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful America who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“Whether the wreath is placed this December, or next, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
The Wynnewood Historical Society is the sponsorship group supporting this cemetery.
Members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City are also taking part in Wreaths Across America.
Post members are planning to do special ceremonies at four area cemeteries – Antioch, Katie, Foster and Elmore City – with the first one at 11 a.m. Dec. 19.
