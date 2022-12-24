Keeping Rx cabinet safe during holidays

(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition in Garvin County)
The holidays can be stressful and, at times, depressing for some individuals.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since 1999, December has been shown to be the deadliest month for drug and alcohol related deaths.
With the misuse of opioids and marijuana in our country, our states, and our communities, we should learn how to protect ourselves, our family, and our friends from accidental poisonings and overdose deaths.
What are some tips we should know that allow us to do this at home?
1. Always take prescription medications (ex. Hydrocodone) as prescribed by a doctor.
Medical marijuana should be used as recommended.
It is very easy to become addicted to certain medications if they are taken more often than they should be. Both are addictive and should be used with caution.
2. If taking prescription opioid medications, always store them in a locked container that is out of reach of others. This will help protect the people in your home from an accidental overdose death.
When a locked container is not available, store the medicine in an unusual place that is out of reach of others.
3. When using medical marijuana such as oil, fresh, dried, or ground plant materials, edibles, concentrates, powder, mash, etc., always store the products in a secure location that is up and away from others.
Also, NEVER store marijuana edibles with regular food as this could lead to accidental poisoning.
4. Properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at a local prescription drop box or at a prescription drug take back event offered in your community.
Disposing of medications greatly decreases the risk that the prescription will fall into the wrong hands.
You are not able to dispose of medical marijuana in the above manners so you will need to look up safe disposal options for medical marijuana in Oklahoma.
5. Do not share your medications or medical marijuana with others. It could lead to a poisoning or more deadly consequences, such as an accidental overdose death. It is also illegal to share your prescription medications or medical marijuana with someone else.
6. Know the signs of an opioid overdose to prevent deaths.
7. If you suspect poisoning from marijuana or opioids, call poison control, 1 (800) 222-1222, immediately or call 911.
For more on the information above, please contact the PASS Coalition at PASSDrugfree@gmail.com or by calling 580-490-9197.
(Funded by the Substance Abuse Prevention Marijuana and Stimulant Block Grants, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (CSAP).)
