Keeping up with the art, workouts

The Vault Gallery in downtown Pauls Valley will host an opening reception to a new exhibit this weekend.
The reception for the “We Belong to the Land” exhibit is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
It will feature artists Dustin Mater, Billy Hensley, Brad Price and Jack Fowler, along with musical guest Kyle Reid.
Indoor and outdoor fellowship areas will accommodate social distancing, music and individual refreshments. Examples of the artists' work can be found online.
An artist demonstration by Mater is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The exhibit is set to continue through Oct. 2.
Free health activities are about to return to Pauls Valley's public library.
A number of different yoga classes are available starting next month.
One is vinyasa flow, open levels for experienced yoga students, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
Another is yin yoga, a slow paced style where postures are held for longer periods of time, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
A beginners yoga class is from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13 through Nov. 1.
A chair yoga class, gentle practice with postures performed while seated or with the aid of a chair, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 17 through Nov. 5.
A free tai chi class is 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.
All the classes will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
• A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• A Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pauls Valley Public Library. The principal chief is expected to be in attendance.
• The senior citizens center in Pauls Valley has reopened its dining area for weekday lunches.
Since the virus pandemic arrived in March 2020 the center has only operated its food service in a drive-thru format, which ended when dine-in returned July 1.
Meals will be offered starting at about 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in receiving a meal inside the center must make reservations by calling 405-238-5892.
