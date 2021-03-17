By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have previously discussed the various entities normally used to form a company – a taxable “C” Corporation, an “S” Corporation, an LLC and a Partnership.
These entities are frequently used for purposes other than holding business assets. Frequently, an older couple will use such an entity to hold family assets.
In the past, Family Limited Partnerships (FLPS) were commonly used to consolidate the family holdings under one umbrella. Thus, the “Jones FLP” might include ranch property, family businesses and various investment accounts.
Many benefits accrue from the consolidation of ownership, including the ability to gradually transfer ownership from parents to children.
Today, a similar and perhaps more desirable form of family ownership would be an LLC since it provides additional liability protection from creditors of any of the family members. A trust is also a reasonable option for grouping family assets and preserving them for a future generation.
The Family Entity – Goals. When is a family entity desirable?
1. Family Business – The family owns a business and wants to keep it in the family for future generations.
2. Family Farm or Ranch – If it is desirable to keep property together for the use, ownership, and control of only lineal descendants of a family.
3. Gradual Transfer to a New Generation – Control of trusts, LLC’s and partnership interests can be transferred from generation to generation via careful preplanning. As parents age, they can gradually shift ownership and control to their children.
4. Consolidation – It may be desirable to keep land and/or related minerals grouped together.
For example, here in Oklahoma everyone is familiar with the fact that mineral interests can end up divided into minuscule shares when the interests pass through one or two generations. Consolidation enables continued control and greater leverage in administering the interests.
5. Wealth Transfer – Property held in trust and transferred under the terms of that trust avoids probate.
In addition, if the trust, partnership agreement or company bylaws are carefully written, the family members will clearly understand the terms of succession, thus minimizing sibling feuding and misunderstanding.
The concept of a family trust, partnership or company to hold family assets is a challenging thought. Have you ever considered the value of property previously owned by your grandparents?
On the other hand, consider the future value of assets now held by your family today.
Too often, family assets are split up and sold when parents die and within a generation much of that original value is lost.
What factors must be considered when you create a family entity for the benefit of future generations? We will review several of these considerations next week.
