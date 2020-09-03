Key elements in learning creativity

t e d S. t a l k s: During this period when education is being reconfigured – reimagined, there is a sad touch of irony in that the person who came to exemplify this journey, Sir Ken Robinson, Ph.D., recently passed away.
In the coming weeks, in honor of his lifetime commitment, I will introduce you to four of his books that center on the creative process and how the education system is adapting, or not, to the changing landscape of how one learns.
Next week, “Finding Your Element: How to Discover Your Talents and Passions and Transform Your Life,” followed by “The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything,” “Out of Our Minds: Learning to be Creative” and “Creative Schools: The Grassroots Revolution That’s Transforming Education.”
“Zooming” onward: A profile: This may become a regular section of this weekly commentary, it certainly is ‘making a connection,’ and thankfully, was in place when April was upon us. Case in point:
I had an illuminating evening last week when I participated in my first live Zoom theatrical/film performance. The play, RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: A Workplace Comedy, by Sarah Gancher, was offered through the Arkansas New Play Festival 2020, under the auspices of TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
My interest, initially, was seeing how personal conflict could be identified, maintained and refined to a “theatrical level,” not simply through dialogue, but the physical (non)-interaction of the actors. The result was technological art as I have never experienced, and for that alone, the time and effort, I had a challenge getting linked up, was well spent.
The production had the feel of a feature film in the flow between the actors and the screens that I had only been imagining.
Not only did they have to engage each other by turning their heads at the precise moments, (naturally on a stage or on location, certainly not here), and when called upon, position their arms and hands – their gazes – at just the right moment to complete, in one amazing bit of screen staging, a toast, complete with clinking glasses . . . no sound as I recall, but they did, touch?
Later, it was the actor’s mutual connection to their imaginary keyboards. Fascinating in its execution.
Thankfully, for me, the screen experience kept the play’s subject matter at a secondary level – as it was edgy, contemporary, (in some circles), and at times, frighteningly raw and sexual.
Please check out TheatreSquared’s website for all the most up to date information about this event and their upcoming season.
While dancing on the edge this week, and that is not a sign of the times here, merely a short diversion, I ran across an opinion piece from the New York Times written by comedian Jerry Seinfeld and titled: “So You Think New York Is ‘Dead.’”
His “Seinfeldian” style response was to a recent letter lamenting the loss of all that New York City represented. . . to one lone reader.
I’m a fan of Mr. Seinfeld’s, and have been for many years. He is edgy without crossing the line. Juxtaposed against what I experienced in the dramatic work just highlighted; that author did go too far without plot relevance, gratuitous is probably a more definitive term.
Mr. Seinfeld makes us laugh at ourselves, and we somehow feel better about our foibles when he has given us time to breathe. His routines are brilliantly executed, a performance like few others, not too long, not to short, with no extraneous ‘stuff.’ He reminds me of Tony Bennett, they both perform only what they are known for, in just about one hour, done, exit stage right. No encore, “that’s me then.” I have had the pleasure to see both men perform, live.
In his recent Netflix special, highlighted in this column recently, Mr. Seinfeld was performing in New York, (pre-virus), and at the conclusion he thanked the audience for ‘making him what he was’ and that is important as you read some of his response to the aforementioned opinion piece:
“There’s some other stupid thing in the (initial) article about 'bandwidth' and how New York is over because everybody will 'remote everything.' Guess what: Everyone hates to do this. Everyone. Hates…You know why? There’s no energy. Energy, attitude and personality cannot be 'remoted' through even the best fiber optics lines. That’s the whole reason many of us moved to New York City in the first place…Real, live inspiring human energy exists when we coagulate together in crazy places like New York City. Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theatre for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again.”
