The holiday season really kicks off in Pauls Valley with a couple of annual events coming Monday night
It's the Parade of Lights and a chili supper on Dec. 2.
Both have become a local tradition as the Pauls Valley Fire Department will get things started with a chili supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the local fire station at McClure and Walnut.
The supper is again presented by the PV Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary as proceeds will go to support local firefighters.
Then it's the Christmas season out there for everyone to see with the Parade of Lights.
The annual holiday parade in the downtown area is set to start at 7 p.m. Monday.
The very next day there will be a First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center.
The monthly gathering is set for noon Dec. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
The Dance Station in PV will hold a Christmas play called “Just Believe” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the PV High School auditorium.
Admission is $5 as most of the proceeds go to support the local Angel Tree.
• Tickets are now available for next month's holiday production by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
Tickets are $10 and available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place and Sooners Home Furnishings.
The production “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
• Angels are still available on the Angel Tree at the PV Public Library. Each angel represents a couple of holiday gifts valued at $15 each for children in need.
The unwrapped gifts, along with a large or extra large gift bag, needs to be returned to the library by Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.