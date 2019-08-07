Gulfport Energy Corporation is now accepting grant applications from places like Garvin County for the Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States.
The Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma invests in the areas where they operate with an impact-driven focus on education, health, human services and the environment.
This particular grant cycle will be focused on granting to organizations providing educational and youth development programming and projects in Garvin, Grady and Stephens counties.
“Gulfport Energy believes in impacting, empowering and improving the communities in which we do business in and our employees reside,” says External Relations Coordinator Courtney Dickens.
“We uphold our corporate responsibility and put our core values into action by forming partnerships that give back within the communities and enhance the lives of the citizens and our stakeholders for years to come.”
The grant cycle opened July 15 and will close Aug. 30. To learn more or apply for a grant directly, visit https://www.cfok.org/Nonprofits/Apply-for-a-Grant online.
