Kids' pastor joins PV church

A Garvin County church has added a full-time children’s pastor to its staff.
Nicholas A. Waters and his wife, Brooke, joined The House Church in Pauls Valley in February this year after an almost 2 ½-year stint at H2O.Church in Ada.
The couple served as children’s pastors while at H2O as well.
“We are excited to be back in Garvin County and serving area families,” Waters said.
“We’re also forever grateful for the time we had in Ada.”
Prior to pastoring, Waters worked for seven years as an employee at The State Bank of Wynnewood in Wynnewood.
“Brooke and I appreciate the opportunity Pastors Brandon and Callie are offering us to lead The House Kids Ministry,” he said, referring to the Henrys.
According to Waters, the Stratford couple oversees volunteers, weekly services and the spiritual development of The House Church’s children, birth through sixth grade.
“The responsibility that comes with this position is both humbling and an honor,” Waters said.
“There’s no way we could do this without the parents, volunteers and The House staff.”
Located west of Pauls Valley along Airline Road, The House Church is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in April 2017 by Brandon and Callie Henry.
Due to COVID-19, the church currently offers one online service on Facebook on Sundays at 10 a.m. For more information, visit TheHousePV.com.
