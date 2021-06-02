Kids' swim lessons get started June 7

With the new season now underway for the Pauls Valley Waterpark the hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. every other day.
Outdoor swim lessons for children are also scheduled to get started next week at the water park.
• Session 1 – June 7-10 and June 14-17.
• Session 2 – June 21-24 and June 28-30 and July 1.
• Session 3 – July 5-8 and July 12-15.
For each of the sessions the times are 9 to 9:30 a.m. for 6 to 9 years old, 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old (Advanced).
To get kids signed up for the lessons, forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area.
The schedule over the next few weeks looks like this:
• Saturday, June 12 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the strip mall in front of the PV Walmart store. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, June 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) United Methodist Church in Lindsay, SE room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 S. Dean A. McGee. Call Stephanie at the bank, 405-665-2031.
• Thursday, June 24 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson, 405-926-7800.
• Friday, June 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway South. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652.
• Saturday, June 26 (10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, Highway 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
