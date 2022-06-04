'Kidz' ministry comes to EC church

Robert and Jan Teel and Friends are scheduled to bring their Kidz Krusade Ministry to Fairoak Pentecostal Church near Elmore City. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday nights, June 6-7 at the church about three miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29.

