'Kidz' ministry comes to EC church
Obituaries
Virginia Louise Hervey, 80, was born August 12, 1941 in Wynnewood to William Hervey and Juanita Carson Hervey Blevins.
Billy Marion Jacks of Maysville, formerly of Elmore City, was born on February 22, 1938 in Elmore City to Willie and Alma (Drennan) Jacks and passed from this life on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in his home near Maysville at the age of 84 years.
Ira Mae Willeford Wright, 76, was born November 17, 1945 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Ernest Ira and Betty Mae (McGregor) Willeford. She passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at her rural home near Wellston.
Graveside services for Victor Joe Willoughby were held Wednesday afternoon, May 4, 2022 at the Byars Cemetery in Byars, Oklahoma, with interment following.
Bobby “Douglas” Williams of Pauls Valley passed away May 2, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 56 years to be in the arms of Jesus.
