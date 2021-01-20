King honored with company read

In celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., OG&E employees are participating in a dedicated week of service.
All this week OG&E employees will virtually join 116 first grade classrooms in 62 schools across the communities they serve in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
One is at Jackson Elementary in Pauls Valley as 17 students are expected to participate.
Volunteers will read “My Uncle Martin’s Big Heart,” written by Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, the niece of the late civil rights leader.
Nearly 2,200 students will hear the readings and the company says it wants to help educate the younger generation on the contributions of Dr. King and his message on the importance of serving others.
“We chose this book because it was written by his niece and shows a personal side of this extraordinary leader who loved his family and loved people,” said Cristina Fernandez McQuistion, OG&E vice president of Corporate Responsibility and Stewardship.
“We want our youth to know that any and everybody can make a difference in their community and the world. As Dr. King himself said, ‘Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.’”
McQuistion kicked off the week’s activities last Friday by reading to a class from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Oklahoma City.
“It was a joy to read this story with first-graders from MLK Elementary,” McQuistion said.
OG&E is also donating hard copies of the book to participating classrooms. In addition to the virtual readings, the utility is sponsoring virtual parades, drive through celebrations, voter registration drives and community recognitions of the MLK holiday.
This marks the second year that OG&E employees have participated in a week of volunteer service in recognition of MLK Day.
Last year, the company weatherized 60 homes for senior citizens in northeast Oklahoma City as well as participated in various other parades and projects throughout its service area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.