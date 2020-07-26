Sometimes we are not sure of what we want in life or how to even reach what we want.
It is not so much that getting to know Jesus changes what we want; it changes us to want to succeed at all the things we were meant to do our entire lives, but we were trying to do it all on our own without God. That is where our hopes and dreams can sometimes become distorted.
“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” (Matthew 7:7-8)
We need to ask Jesus to be our Lord and Savior; then, we need to seek God and His righteousness.
We need to knock on the door that God has ready to open. It is only through Jesus that we can know which door that is.
When you come to a full understanding of today’s Bible verse, it will change your life.
God loves you, and He wants to give you exceedingly, abundantly above all that you can ask or think.
“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us,” (Ephesians 3:20)
This is a promise that God has made us. However, we must be in a relationship with God. We have to allow God to do His work through us.
Not only do we need to be led by the Holy Spirit, but we must also let our life become a life rooted in Jesus.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
Fill yourself with the Holy Spirit, read God’s Word every day, and pray about everything.
Talk to God about all that you have going on in your life, talk to God about your fears, your doubts, talk to God as if you were talking to your best friend because, in reality, that is exactly what you are doing.
Where is your relationship with God right now?
“Heavenly Father, I will seek first the kingdom of You and Your righteousness. You will open the right doors. You are able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that I ask or think, according to the power that works in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
