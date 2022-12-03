Know the signs of drug danger

(Drug education courtesy of Narconon)
Cocaine is one of the most expensive drugs on the streets. The average price of a gram of cocaine is around $120.
Recently the availability of cocaine has been growing steadily. Finding pure cocaine is almost nonexistent now because dealers are cutting it with anything cheaper to extend the product and increase their income.
One of the things they are starting to cut it with is Fentanyl.
Cocaine is already addictive but when you add Fentanyl to it, it becomes even more addictive.
Fentanyl is highly addictive itself and can cost on average $1 to $2 per dose. People using this can get hooked on a deadly cocktail and not even know it.
Mixing Cocaine and Fentanyl you can result in respiratory failure, arrhythmias, heart failure, and stroke. It can greatly impact your heart causing it to beat slowly then rapidly.
It is vital to know the health effects when mixing Cocaine and Fentanyl whether you are using it knowingly or unknowingly.
Some of the following may occur when mixing opioids (Fentanyl) and stimulants (Cocaine):
• Anxiety
• High Blood Pressure
• Confusion
• Incoherence
• Drowsiness
• Mental Impairment
• Paranoia
• Irregular or Strong Heartbeat
• Suppression of Breathing
• Blurred Vision
• Knowing the signs of overdose is vitally important so you can get your loved one help immediately.
Signs of overdose when mixing opioids and stimulants:
• Vomiting
• Inability to Talk
• Blush Lips or Fingernails
• Irregular Heartbeat
• Loss of Consciousness
• Choking or Snore-like Gurgling Sounds
•Slow, Erratic, Shallow Breathing
