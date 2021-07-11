The key to changing is not willpower. The key is to know the truth and face it. If we want to change, we must know the truth about ourselves and face the truth.
“if indeed you have heard Him and have been taught by Him, as the truth is in Jesus:” (Ephesians 4:21)
We need to face the truth about our weaknesses, relationships, successes, failures, past, and future.
Nothing changes until we know the truth and face it. And that truth is only found in Jesus.
Why is it necessary to learn the truth before anything can change in our lives? Because behind every bad habit in our lives is a lie that we let ourselves believe.
If we are in debt, it might be because we believed some lies as we can always pay them back later. We might have overestimated how much we would make, or we believed the lie that we needed something bigger and better and could not survive without it.
Are we confident that what we have believed about our finances is true? What about our relationships? Is the way we think about our past true?
The Bible teaches that personal change starts with the truth. The truth sets us free.
God will always tell us the truth. God’s Word is the truth. The Bible is God's Word, and that means the Bible is the truth.
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
What we hear on television or what we see online will not always help us because it is not always the truth.
If we consistently listen to what the people around us are saying, we will find our lives built on a foundation of lies, misconceptions, deceptions, and half-truths. And we will never change.
What God tells us is always the truth. God’s Word shows us how to get back to the life we were created to live, and then it shows us how to stay on God’s path. This is why it is so crucial for us to spend time in the Word of God.
Nothing will change until we get the truth into our hearts.
Choose today to face and respond to the truth. Then you will begin to see positive change in your lives.
What truths do you need to face in your life today?
“Heavenly Father, You are truth, and Your Word is truth. I choose this day to listen and obey the truth. I must take Your Word and put it in my heart to meditate day and night. Without Your Word, I do not have true wisdom or truth. There is no one, and there is nothing on this earth that can compare to Your truth. You are my Lord and Savior, and I will believe You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
