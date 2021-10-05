Ladies night at Ardmore theatre

Five Southern women, former college swim ream members, meet each year at a beachside cottage to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other's lives in "The Dixie Swim Club" opening Thursday, Oct. 7 for a four-day run at Ardmore Little Theatre.
The play focuses on four of their annual reunions on North Carolina's Outer Banks, and spans the time from 23 years after college graduation to 33 years after that, from their mid '40s well into the '70s.
The five are swim team-captain, health-nut, housewife Sheree, played by Monica Stolfa; wise-cracking, highly successful Atlanta lawyer Dinah, portrayed by Penni Wilson; the vain, youth-obsessed hotel executive, often wed Lexie, played by Ruth Ellis; former nun, now a ray of sunshine and eternal optimist, Jeri Neal portrayed by Lisa Cowan; and the hard-luck girl, now a rural school teacher in a troubled marriage, Vernadette, played by Andrea Rhodes.
Directing the play for ALT is seasoned actor and director, Joh Mann, whose most recent directing efforts were "A Piece of my Heart" in 2020 and "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" in the 2019 season.
The story about five unforgettable women – a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever – is one of several plays penned by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, including “Christmas Belles” The Red Velvet Cake Wars,” “The Savannah Sipping Society” and more than a dozen others.
Ardmore Little Theatre performed the team’s “Dearly Beloved” several years ago.
Performances of "The Dixie Swim Club" will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-9, with a 2:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Seats may be reserved and tickets purchased at the ALT office in the Goddard Center, on the ALT website, ardmorelittletheater.com, or by phone at 580-223-6387.
