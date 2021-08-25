Ladies night with area comedy

Ardmore Little Theatre needs five women for their upcoming production of “The Dixie Swim Club,” a two-act comedy which follows five former swim team members as they age from their mid-40s into their mid-70s.
Auditions will be at the Goddard Center at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 30-31.
The auditions are open to any interested woman who can portray characters within the needed age range. No experience is necessary, nor is membership in ALT required.
Performances are planned for October 7-10.
Directing the play for ALT will be Joh Mann, an experienced actor and director, also a prolific playwright. Mann's most recent directing efforts were "A Piece of my Heart" in 2020 and "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" the previous year.
“The Dixie Swim Club” is one of several southern stage stories penned by the team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, including “Christmas Belles,” “The Red Velvet Cake Wars,” “The Savannah Sipping Society” and more than a dozen others.
Ardmore Little Theatre performed the team’s “Dearly Beloved” several years ago.
Though their college days are long past, the five women cherish the relationship that began decades ago on their college swim team, and they set aside a long weekend every August to refresh that bond. Meeting at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, they catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.
This is a story about five unforgettable women…a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.
More information on the characters and the auditions can be found on the ALT website, ardmorelittletheater.com, or call 580-223-6387.
A copy of the script can be borrowed from the ALT office in Goddard Center. Some scenes of the play, as performed by other theater groups, can be found online.
