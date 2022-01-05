Lake permits now go online

Starting immediately the city of Pauls Valley will no longer accept in-person payments for lake permits, such as boating, fishing, hunting and camping.
All permits should be obtained online at www.paulsvalley.com/city-permits.
From this site the public can view and book available campsites for specific dates as well.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT Pauls Valley at Tio's Mexican Restaurant, West Grant and Indian Meridian in PV. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Thursday, Jan. 13 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Friday, Jan. 14 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Monday, Jan. 17 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refinery. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Thursday, Jan. 20 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Tuesday, Jan. 25 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges drive at Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Friday, Jan. 28 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd., Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, 9279.
