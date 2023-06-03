Largest education budget in state history

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The first session of the 59th Legislature adjourned sine die on Friday, May 26 after months of work.
This year's education budget is the largest in state history. A total of 43.9% of our budget is going to K-12 education and higher education.
K-12 education was appropriated $3.97 billion in total for the next fiscal year. This is an increase of about $1 billion, making it a 24.8% increase over Fiscal Year 2023.
Through our education package, which was signed into law last week, we increased annual appropriations to public schools by $625 million.
Of that money, $500 million will go toward longevity-based pay raises and six weeks paid maternity leave for teachers, while the remaining $125 million will enter the Redbud Fund to be used for facilities maintenance and upgrades.
Our other funding increases to the State Deptartment of Education included $45 million for new textbooks and instructional materials and $250,000 to equip all schools with inhalers.
Additionally, we invested $1.4 million into school security, as well as an additional $150 million in one-time monies for a school safety pilot program. We also sent $10 million in one-time monies to a literacy program to help teachers learn best practices for teaching reading, as well as provide resources for students struggling or who may have a learning disability like dyslexia.
Since we passed our budget and ARPA bills in our concurrent special session, this gives us the opportunity to come back briefly in June to override any vetoes on those bills that we feel are necessary.
One bill we approved during session makes a major change to the medical marijuana industry.
Senate Bill 437 helps curb over-issuance of medical marijuana to minors. As a healthcare worker, I fully supported this bill because we still don't know the long-term effects of marijuana on brain development.
The bill states that, for medical marijuana applicants under the age of 18, the two recommending physicians not be located at the same physical address. It also says that at least one of the physicians confirms the minor has been under their routine care for at least a year. For minor patients seen by that physician only via telemedicine, they must have been a patient of that physician for at least five years.
SB437 also requires any physician recommending the use of medical marijuana be listed on a new registry, maintained by OMMA, as well as allows the agency to set continuing medical education requirements.
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
