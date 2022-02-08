Lawmakers look at school funding

State representatives Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, and Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, had a few comments on the initial allocation of $38.5 million to 330 brick-and-mortar public schools statewide thanks to Redbud School Funding Grants through the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
The remainder will be distributed to qualifying schools this summer.
The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year. Senate Bill 229 addresses funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
Districts not receiving a Redbud grant receive at or above-average funding from local tax revenue.
"The Redbud grants program is a game-changing equalizer for Oklahoma schools," Townley said.
"While Redbud funding is used to care for existing school buildings or purchase additional buildings, it also frees up other funding sources that could go toward classroom instruction materials.
"Our students will benefit directly from this funding," Hardin said. "The Redbud School Funding Grants gives our local school districts more autonomy to make the decisions that are best for their students."
Townley, a Republican, represents House District 48 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.
Hardin, a Republican, represents House District 49. His district includes Love and Marshall counties and a portion of Carter County.
School districts in both House District 48 and House District 49 receiving Redbud grants include:
• Dickson: an initial allocation of $59,880.28, and a maximum allocation, pending all revenue receipts, of $124,469.45.
• Lone Grove: initial $72,442.08; maximum $150,580.89.
• Wilson: initial $7,975.48; maximum $16,578.14.
• Zaneis: initial $19,426.77; maximum $40,381.22.
Plainview is not receiving a Redbud grant.
Healdton Public Schools, located in House District 48, have received an initial allocation of $16,709.58. They are expected to receive the remainder of their allocation, totaling $34,733.18, in June, pending all revenue receipts.
Also located in House District 48 are Ardmore, Davis, Elmore City-Pernell, Fox, Springer and Velma-Alma, which will not receive a Redbud grant, as they receive at or above-average funding from local tax revenue.
School districts in House District 49 receiving Redbud grants include:
• Madill: an initial allocation of $94,244.31, and a maximum allocation, pending all revenue receipts, of $195,899.84.
• Marietta: initial $82,233.68; maximum $170,934.09.
The school districts of Greenville, Kingston, Ringling, Thackerville and Turner will not receive a Redbud grant as they receive at or above-average funding from local tax revenue.
The state Department of Education awarded the initial grants with funding appropriated from medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund. Funding collected between January and June will be allocated in June 2022.
The funding can be used for acquiring and improving school buildings. School districts below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage are eligible to receive these funds.
Only public charter schools that provide in-person or blended instruction to a minimum of two-thirds of enrolled students as the primary means of instruction may receive these funds. Statewide virtual charter schools are not eligible.
Redbud School Funding Grants are in addition to the Republican-led Legislature's expansion of funding for public education to historic levels over the past five years.
This includes teacher and staff pay raises, restoration of textbook funding, increasing appropriations for classrooms and school activities and other positive investments that seek to make Oklahoma students among the best prepared in the nation.
The Legislature also last year addressed disparities in the School Funding Formula and delivered a record-high appropriation to education.
