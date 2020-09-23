Officers of the Paoli FFA chapter participated in the 2020 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference on Sept. 8 at the Embassy Suites in Norman.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.”
Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team.
Paoli FFA members Gracie Newton, Emmy Wigley, Matthew Cruz, KayeLee Reece and Skylar Weatherford, were joined by their teacher, Ty LaRue.
This year, the conference was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing protocols and all participants were required to wear masks.
Kelly Barnes of Choctaw was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 2003-2004.
“Amid what we have come to understand as a new normal, it’s imperative that FFA members are able to provide leadership on the front lines of the world,” said Tanner Taylor, state FFA president.
“As a state officer team, we feel it important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.