Leadership class steps up for 26th year

Leadership Mid-America has selected its newest class of 12 business and industry leaders.
Among the class members are JD Bostic of First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Tania Landers of the Wynnewood Refinery, Coffeyville Resources.
Others in the class are Allyson Frizell (McClain Bank); Brett Duke (First United Bank – Purcell); Jaclyn Miller (TSET Oklahoma Healthy Living Program serving McClain County); Jesus Solis (Christian Life Church); Melissa Pruitt (Pruitt Quality Homes); Tamara Hicks (Mid-America Technology Center); Galya Riddle (Newcastle Chamber of Commerce); Kimberly Jarman (Kimberly Jarman Coaching); Brooke Carter (Chickasaw Nation); and Kristi Brown (First State Bank).
“This is an amazing class of the best and brightest around our area,” said Wade Jarlsberg, program director and director of business and industry services for Mid-America Technology Center.
“This group is drawn from around the entire Mid-America area and consists of leaders from a wide variety of walks of life. We are all looking forward to seeing what this class will do.”
As a part of the program, class members will visit area businesses and complete leadership curriculum drawn from Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead and GiANT’s Five Voices.
Leadership Mid-America is a regional leadership program identifying and developing leaders in the communities served by Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne.
The program’s mission is to develop and unite regional leaders with the vision of being the leadership program of choice for developing regional leaders armed with an awareness of the challenges and opportunities in working together to merge community strengths and establishing a leadership standard for the region.
