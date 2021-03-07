Learn from Jesus

Most of the time, we are looking for something. We look for peace and satisfaction; maybe we get a little rest. We search for these things in our food, relationships, buying things, watching TV, or any number of other things.
While all these activities are not bad, they will never bring us peace in our lives.
“Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:29-30)
The only place we will find rest is by leaning on Jesus. When we begin to spend time in His presence and learn about Him, we will experience a peace we never knew before.
Jesus offers us a different kind of life. The world around us often searches for meaning and satisfaction in relationships. They go from one relationship to the next, hoping to find peace.
The peace that people are searching for can only be found in knowing Jesus.
Jesus invites all people who are burdened to come to Him for rest, so often we misunderstand what Jesus is offering.
When stresses and problems weigh us down, the most natural response is to ask God for relief: “Heavenly Father, I can not carry this anymore. I am going to leave it here with you.” Having turned the burden over to God, we walk away but remained unchanged inside.
God does not operate that way. Jesus’ invitation is to join Him in the yoke so we can walk and work together.
He does not want just our burdens; He wants us!
The yoke of Jesus is a symbol of discipleship, characterized by submission and obedience to Him. God’s goal is not to give relief by removing a burden; He wants to draw us to Himself in a close and trusting relationship.
Those who take Him up on His offer will be transformed and never return to their old ways.
The only way to finding peace in our lives is to know Jesus. He is the only One that can fill the voids in our lives and make us feel whole. Jesus is the only person who can satisfy us.
Jesus is the only One that can bring our lives meaning. As long as we pursue other things, we will never be happy.
Choose today to run toward Jesus and begin experiencing the peace that only Jesus can bring to your life.
“Heavenly Father, as I run toward Jesus today, I know I will experience the peace that only Jesus can bring to my life. This way of life will be the only way I will have true peace in this world. Thank You for sending Jesus to redeem us. In Jesus’’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.