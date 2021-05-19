Learn from your experiences

Some people have lived their lives but do not truly live their lives.
Instead, they have lived one-year multiple times. They make the same mistakes repeatedly because they never stop, reflect, and learn from the lessons.
“Examine yourselves as to whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Do you not know yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you?—unless indeed you are disqualified. But I trust that you will know that we are not disqualified.” (2 Corinthians 13:5-6)
When we examine our life experiences, we usually look for patterns. We will get little clues about where we should be headed with our lives.
If we ignore the mistakes of our past, we are likely to repeat the same mistakes.
This was the problem with the children of Israel when Moses led them away from Egypt. Their trip to the Promised Land from Egypt should have taken only 40 days, but instead, it took 40 years.
The Israelites refused to learn from their experiences and what God put before them. Each failure represented more time in the desert.
“I said, ‘Age should speak, And multitude of years should teach wisdom.”’ (Job 32:7)
Wisdom is possible for anyone. Some people live their lives foolishly. Wisdom does not automatically come with age.
No matter our age, maturity comes as we let God teach us through the everyday experiences of our lives.
We have lived through an extraordinary year. What are some specific experiences from the past year that you have learned from? How have you seen God work through your circumstances?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to make me aware of the experiences in my life and if I am really reflecting You in all I say and do. My choices must be made because of my time in Your Word, learning real wisdom, and that only comes from You.
“Thank You, Father, for guidance. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
