Oklahoma Beef Council and Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne are teaming up to offer a program called Steak 101.
The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 as participants will hear from Jake Nelson with Oklahoma State University, Animal Science Meats Department, on beef grades and tenderness and Sheri Glazier with Oklahoma Beef Council on a variety of cooking methods for steaks, along with how to make your own steak rub.
“It’s time to help our local producers and consumers know exactly where the beef is coming from – many of our local ranches and processors in central Oklahoma.
With the spread of COVID-19 there was a drastic change in how larger corporate processors could impact the local grocery store chains by not having healthy workers to do their jobs. It was a quick reminder that agriculture is both global and local.
Oklahoma is a leading beef producing state and boasts of being ranked No. 4 in the country for beef cow and calves numbers. However, due to high overheads and the challenges of labor the processing of many of the local beef has moved to larger processors.
The local consumer has never been as willing to pay more for beef than this year when the supply was not there.
It spurred a local movement to say where can I find local beef, which was great news for many small processing facilities in the state of Oklahoma.
“We went from being booked with six months to a year to a two-year waiting list to get your beef local processed with us,” said Kris Rittenberry, local owner of Hilltop Processing
“It’s been exciting but also challenging to help both producers and consumers understand how supply and demand changed our business offerings.”
This new surge or demand for local beef led to many consumers asking more questions about beef, terminology and buying retail cuts and in much larger quantities.
“We definitely had consumers asking beef producers about their product and wanting to know more,” said Justin McDaniel with McClain County Extension Office.
“Today’s consumers want to know about marbling and cooking techniques which has led the cooperative extension education team.”
If interested in next week's presentation register by contacting the Agricultural Business coordinator at Mid-America Technology Center, Jona Kay Squires, at 405-449-7623 or email jsquires@matech.edu.
