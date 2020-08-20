Learning will find a way

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
I must admit, as a former classroom teacher, this period of challenges to corporate education is painful to live through, even though our children are far removed from the system. Sadly, repercussions from this six-month, (to-date) period may resonate for years.
The other evening, I attended a Zoom session and there were instructors from California and Texas and to listen to the hurdles they are having to crossover were hard to fathom.
I loved everything about school, and from my earliest recollections, the anticipation of seeing old friends, favorite teachers and discovering what adventures my extracurricular interests held in store, fueled my August days.
Back then, school did not begin until after Labor Day, and high school graduations were in June. {Note: I matriculated from a school about an hour’s drive west of downtown Chicago.} Not sure if that was a good or bad scheduling decision on their part, for us, all we knew for certain was, that as soon as they closed the local pool – it was time.
In further retrospection; transferring similar desires for engagement in their education worked for our children, and we are continually finding comfort in that.
All parents have similar objectives, I firmly believe, and I just hope that VIRUS2020 has only made their passion for obtaining the finest learning opportunities more resolute than ever before.
Virtual learning was never intended as a substitute for having a teacher affirm accomplishments, in person, in a classroom of any size or configuration. Today, those connections remain . . . even long distance, thankfully, the greater obstacle – the more allusive, is the communal, thus achieving synergy. Educators will find a way, that is for certain.
The hope that sustains is that whatever ‘this’ is – it will soon be a mere blip on this life’s journey.
It’s tee time: For my golfing partners, I recently heard from Gerry @ Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland and he reported that play from local residents had picked up considerably, good news for sure, and much needed given the quarantine focus imposed on international travelers.
I will keep you updated, and in the interim, please check out the truly marvelous videos available over streaming services that showcase the splendor of courses in that part of the world. A topographical palate of colors and light played out across land created and then shaped thousands of years earlier – and just for golf?
Yes, I believe they were, as do those who travel to play at Carne and other legendary tracks in Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
The only thing better is knowing, that one day, those hallowed fairways can be trod again – welcoming back those who play the greatest of all games – and with social distancing still in place, as it always has been.
That’s my Will (Rogers): After today’s entry, we are going to let Will relax for a few months, planning to catch up with him over the holidays.
For August 18, 1933, Will shared the following – from his typewriter in Washington, D.C. – “I been working day and night since almost yesterday with this fellow Johnson on a code for comedians. He claims that Senators and Congressmen come under our code. I claim theirs is a separate union, that they are professionals and in a class by themselves and that us amateur comedians should not be classed with ‘em. . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
t e d S. t a l k s: On August 13, 1969, (the day that I am entering this) the crew of the most famous space journey in history were feted to parades in New York City and Chicago.
I somehow finagled my way out of work, hopping the train to downtown Chicago and was not only able to see, up close and personal, the astronauts, but attend the major civic “key to the city” ceremony.
The crew then left Chicago and ended their day in Los Angeles at a gala at the Century Plaza Hotel. Early in my Hollywood career adventure, I worked for a number of years across the street from this landmark hotel. Eleven years later, it would also serve as President-Elect Ronald Reagan’s election night headquarters during the 1980 campaign – and yes, we were able to attend that celebration. That is another story for another day.
Post script: We are fortunate to have Buzz Aldrin still actively engaged with the space program. He is most generous, over Facebook, with his personal archives of pictures and the accompanying memories/narratives.
Next week: Updating my “Artists In Action Series-2020,” the monthly book review, and I may include some music recommendations that will calm the soul during this shut in period.
The skies were once again illuminated above our towns with the meteor shower. What a summer in space.
