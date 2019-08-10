Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures begins with a gathering this week.
Four lectures are scheduled for a series featuring the theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The remaining lecture series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo will get started at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Club Rodeo Arena. A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Aug. 16 to register to vote or get their registration updated for an upcoming election.
The election for a municipal race and school issue is now set for Sept. 10.
On the ballot are a three-candidate race for a town council office and a school bond issue that includes two propositions.
