Lectures, yoga make a return

A whole bunch of reading and activities is set to soon make a return in a big way to Pauls Valley's public library.
First up is a whole new series of yoga classes starting Jan. 10, followed by a brand new round of book lectures.
This time around the theme of the lecture series is Crime and Punishment.
• The first book is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee with Professor Rebecca Jacobs-Pollez leading the lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
• Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture on “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
Oklahoma Humanities and its funders are again supporting the Let's Talk About It series.
Crayon fans get the chance to show what they got as Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library holds a coloring contest each month for just about all ages.
The contest is typically through the first half of the month as submissions will be judged based on age group.
Those groups are ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 7, ages 8 to 12, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.
Each month five winners will be notified by phone as they will receive a book and goodie bag as a prize, while their work is displayed for library patrons to check out during their visit.
The winning submissions are also posted on all of the library's social media platforms.
Anyone interested can pick up color sheets at the library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
The Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry is now closed for the holidays with plans to reopen on Jan. 4.
The winter 2022 hours for the food pantry are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
The second Thursday of each month is senior day from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
All clients are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency.
