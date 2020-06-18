Awards for a variety of subjects went to Lee Elementary students for the 2019-2020 school year.
6th Grade
Top 5 Reading – Ryan Dennis, Katie Elliott, Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, and Blake Peacock and Lily Ray (tie).
Top 5 Math – Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, Lily Ray, Katie Elliott, and Blake Peacock.
Top 5 Science – Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, Keagan Scott, Jace Wilkerson, and Ryan Dennis.
Top 5 Social Studies – Ryan Dennis, Katie Elliott, Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, and Keagan Scott.
Drama Award – Charles Newell.
Music Award – Alexis Carnell, Heidi Baxter, and Garrett Meshaw.
Perfect Attendance – Mason Barahona, Jeremy Black, Rubi Diaz, Jorge Galdamez, Charley Moore, Lily Ray, Ashley Richmond, Benjamin Traxler, Christopher Webb, and Evander Wright.
Citizenship – Ella Miller, Ruben Barcenas, Shailee Kanaugh, Blake Peacock, Lily Ray, Jace Wilkerson, Katie Elliott, and Kevin Espinoza.
Reading Counts Awards – Highest Average Quiz Score, 1st Place: Amari English, 2nd Place: Ian Schmidt, 3rd Place: Isaac Green.
Reading Counts Awards – Most Points, 1st Place: Isaac Green (351 points), 2nd Place: Benjamin Traxler (145 points), 3rd Place: Xavier Barajas (127 points).
Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, Katie Elliott, Ellason Rennie, Isaac Green, Margaret Warren, Jacob Hamilton, Jace Wilkerson, Gracy Manning, Ella Miller, Blake Peacock, and Lily Ray.
5th Grade
Top 5 Reading – Kyson Graves Carlhei (McCarty) Johnson, Marley Rennie, Kate Taylor, and JW Harris.
Top 5 Math –Marley Rennie, Tripp Stephens, Payden Green, Carlhei (McCarty) Johnson, and Kate Taylor.
Top 5 Science – Paislye Ashley, Alexander Lara, Kate Taylor, Uziel Castillo, and Carlhei (McCarty) Johnson.
Top 4 Social Studies – Uziel Castillo, Avan Butler, PJ Miles, and Kate Taylor.
Top 5 Writing – Ethan Cooper, Tripp Stephens, Juliana Quinonez, Avan Butler, and Adyson Mars.
Music Award – Jaley Hammond.
Perfect Attendance – Mallory Carter, Andrea Castillo, Capri Garcia, Katherine Guardado, and Mady Williams.
Citizenship – Idana Navarro, Brendan Mathews, Mora Jacobson, Lance Roberts, Adyson Mars, Jarrett Norman, Kate Taylor, and Alex Lara.
Reading Counts Awards – Highest Average Quiz Score, 1st Place: JW Harris, 2nd Place: (all tied) Elijah Olquin, Alex Lara, Lennon Haworth, and Gracie England.
Reading Counts Awards – Most Points, 1st Place: Lennon Haworth (293 points), 2nd Place: Thomas Foster (174 points), 3rd Place: Kate Taylor (169 points).
4th Grade
Top 5 Language Arts – Abby Little, Blakely Shelton, Kolbi Koesler, Bo Grounds, and Hannah White.
Top 4 Science – Tatem Ledbetter, Abigail Little, George Dumas, and Mia Barajas.
Top 5 Math – Abigail Little, Kolbi Koesler, Lilly Tucker, Carter Hicks, and Blakely Shelton.
Top 5 Reading – Bo Grounds, Kolbi Koesler, Tatem Ledbetter, Liliana Morales, and Hannah White.
Top 5 Social Studies – Zach Beddow, Bo Grounds, Madi Bruecher, Carter Hicks, and Lilly Tucker.
Perfect Attendance – Kimberly Ibarra, Lilly Keith, Jonathon May, Emmalee McCarty, Hannah White, and Hillary Tu.
Citizenship – Hannah White, Cooper Crawford, Kolbi Koesler, Chazz Bogner, Blakely Shelton, Cooper Wyatt, Liliana Morales, and Bo Grounds.
Reading Counts Awards – Highest Average Quiz Score, 1st Place: Hannah White, 2nd Place: Aurora Thornton and Kolbi Koesler, 3rd Place: Gabriella Perez and Jonathon May.
Reading Counts Awards – Most Points, 1st Place: Gabriella Perez (501 points), 2nd Place: Mia Barajas (451 points), 3rd Place: Preston Cruz-Baxter (297 points).
